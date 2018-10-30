Look out for the Halloween Grinch thieves

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Have you seen these Halloween Grinch thieves? South Miami-Dade County residents reported their Halloween decorations are disappearing.

Surveillance video shows a pair of black-clad thieves stealing eight of Teresa Prol's decorative metallic pumpkins.

"The cost is minor," Prol said. "It's just the fact that they shouldn't do these things."

Across the street from Prol's home, Ken Serig said his family's plastic pumpkins were also stolen.

"It's sad that someone is doing that," Serig said.

Prol said she bought more pumpkins, but she won't be placing them outside to welcome trick-or-treating kids until the night of Halloween.

