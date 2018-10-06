Halloween, fall events in Miami, across South Florida

MIAMI - With October here and fall in full swing, there's plenty to do in Miami as we quickly approach Halloween.

Whether it's a fall festival, hayride, corn maze, haunted house or pumpkin patch, there's something in store for everyone across South Florida.

Check out the Boca Raton Pumpkin Patch Festival, the Second Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, a Trick or Treat Down Main Street event in Doral, or the 10th Annual Halloween Horse Show & Fair at Sand and Spurs Equestrian Park in Pompano Beach.

Those are just some of the events this month. View the calendar below for more event ideas coming up, or click here:

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.