Pumpkin thieves busted and other Halloween 'tricks' caught on camera

MIAMI - Another Halloween has come and gone; now it's time to clean up from all the tricks played in the name of the "holiday."

But for some Halloween pranksters, the tricks didn't go exactly as planned.

Thanks to Ring.com and home surveillance cameras across the U.S., some holiday hoodlums were caught in the act.

How about that time when you and your buddy thought stealing pumpkins from someone else's front porch would be a fine act of neighborly love? This kid thought he got away with it, until a next door neighbor put a quick stop to it with some Halloween shaming.

Of course, some pumpkin thieves did make out pretty well, but the camera never lies and the two below will have a hard time visiting the pumpkin patch next year.

Then there's this guy. He leaves the pumpkins, but makes this house's ghoul his own. Here's hoping Santa Claus leaves a lump of coal in his stocking.

Finally, there are pranks and there's just plain cruel. We've heard of the band Smashing Pumpkins, but those who go pumpkin smashing should get rocks instead of treats at every house.

