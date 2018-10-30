Teal pumpkins help kids with allergies have a safe Halloween

MIAMI - If you see a teal pumpkin while out trick or treating on Halloween this year, your eyes are not playing a trick on you.

The bluish-green colored jack-o'-lanterns are there to let parents know which homes are offering allergy-friendly alternatives for children who suffer from food allergies.

According to the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) non-profit group, one in 13 children in the U.S. has a food allergy.

CLICK HERE - MAP OF TEAL PROJECT HOMES IN U.S.

The Teal Pumpkin project began in 2014, and has now grown so large that FARE is able to map all participating houses with hopes of having an allergy-free home on every block in every neighborhood.

KABC reports homes participating in the Team Pumpkin Project can hand out stickers, bubbles, glow sticks and pencils as alternatives to candy.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.