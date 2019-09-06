Feeling tense? With beer drinking and cursing, rage yoga can help

You know how sometimes when something is getting to you, you just want to scream and cuss?

Rage yoga could be the best way to do it.

Instructor Ashley Duzich says it will get you "zen as f---" and bring you incredible joy afterward.

The practice involves relieving stress through mudras, promoting enlightenment and clarity, and relieving tension and anxiety -- all by doing yoga while drinking and cursing.

Well, I'll be damned if that doesn't sound like quite the treat.

Duzich teaches the class in Houston. She said she stumbled on rage yoga through a Google search as she was going through a low point. Her regular yoga practice of 10 years was not serving her the way she needed.

"I absolutely loved (rage yoga). This is something that needs to be out there," she said after learning of it.

She became so passionate about it that she flew to Calgary, Alberta, to meet with the woman who invented it, Lindsay Istace, and to train so that she could teach it, too.

Duzich said she's heard people yell all kinds of things in her classes, from cussing out the person who cut them off in traffic to speaking -- er, yelling -- their mind to their boss.

"I told you to do the dishes!"

"F--- the patriarchy!"

Photo credit: David Tong.

Duzich, who has a background in teaching yoga at mental health hospitals, said rage yoga is a good way to let go of things you're bottling up. Instead of exploding at someone you care about, yell it out while practicing yoga and drinking beer. It's simply another tool to help us.

She said she is very conscious of people who suffer from alcoholism and makes it a point to talk to each person separately.

"I try to be very cognizant that not everybody drinks," she said. "If you want, you can go have a beer ... or water."

Duzich's class in Houston at Brash Brewery -- a heavy metal brewery that promotes big, in-your-face beers -- was, up until recently, the only class offered in the country.

However, there are now more classes available in more areas, from instructors who have recently gotten their rage yoga certification.

Rage yoga classes are available online, too, if there's not a session near you yet.

A certification program for rage yoga is available, but those who are interested in that certification will need to have a pre-existing understanding of yoga and teaching yoga. They will be asked to provide proof of their 200-hour training.

Duzich said she wants to give the tool to others -- as many others as she can.

"I want to get as many people certified in the country as possible," she said.

What do you think about rage yoga? Would you like to see it practiced near you? Tell us in the comment section below.