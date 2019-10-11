Common cold, or is it the flu? How to tell the difference

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports flu activity is increasing in the U.S. In fact, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN this season so far is on track to be the worst in years.

The problem is, flu symptoms can be similar to those that accompany the common cold. So, how can you tell the difference?

According to the CDC, colds are typically milder than the flu. People who get a cold are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose, and it does not generally result in serious health problems, such as bacterial infections, pneumonia or hospitalization.

However, the flu can have serious complications, with symptoms generally becoming intense quickly, such as fever, chills and muscle or body aches.

Here are some symptoms to be aware of in identifying whether you may have a cold or the flu.

Emergent symptoms in children include:

Fast breathing or trouble breathing.

Bluish skin color.

Not drinking enough fluids.

Not waking up or not interacting.

Being so irritable that the child doesn’t want to be held.

Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough.

Fever with rash.

Emergent symptoms in adults include:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen.

Sudden dizziness.

Confusion.

Severe or persistent vomiting.

Flu-like symptoms that improve but then return with fever and worse cough.

If an infant exhibits any of the following symptoms, it's time to get medical help right away:

Unable to eat.

Trouble breathing.

No tears when crying.

Significantly fewer wet diapers than normal.

Anyone with emergency warning signs of the flu should go to an emergency room.

In addition, the CDC says if you are at high risk of flu complications or you’re concerned about your illness, call your health care provider for advice. Remember, if you don’t have the flu and go to the emergency room, you are putting yourself at higher risk of catching it.

The CDC says the best way to defend yourself from the flu is to get the vaccine, but there are other ways you can be vigilant in protecting yourself: