TOKYO – A Japanese company is rewarding non-smoking employees with an extra six days off to equal the breaks those who smoke receive.

Piala Inc. in Tokyo made the change after the non-smoking workers complained that those who smoked were allowed lengthy breaks numerous times throughout the day, WFLA reports.

Almost a quarter of the marketing firm’s employees have taken advantage of the extra time off, while at least four smokers gave up cigarettes since the change was made.