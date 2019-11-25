Company gives non-smoking employees extra days off to offset cigarette breaks
TOKYO – A Japanese company is rewarding non-smoking employees with an extra six days off to equal the breaks those who smoke receive.
Piala Inc. in Tokyo made the change after the non-smoking workers complained that those who smoked were allowed lengthy breaks numerous times throughout the day, WFLA reports.
Almost a quarter of the marketing firm’s employees have taken advantage of the extra time off, while at least four smokers gave up cigarettes since the change was made.
