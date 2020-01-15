Going to movies as good for heart as the gym, study claims

MIAMI – Instead of wasting money on that new gym membership, head to the movies and get the same result.

A new study from the University College of London claims going to the movie theater can be as heart healthy as working out at the gym.

Researchers observed 77 people at the movies and found that their heart rates during the film was similar to light exercise, KABC reports.

What film were the people watching? The 2019 live-action version of Aladdin.

“This level of stimulation can help to build cardio fitness levels and burn fat,” the study authors wrote. “Heart rate peaks were also aligned with specific storyline moments in the film.”

According the study, going to the movies is also good for mental health as it disconnects the viewer from stress.

One other item: The study was funded by a British movie theater chain. So there’s that.