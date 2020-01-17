Low testosterone can be warning sign of something more serious

MIAMI – When Rob Cordo’s dad died suddenly from a heart attack in 2009 he decided it was time to get himself in for a full physical work-up.

Tests revealed his testosterone level was far below where it should be.

“When I started researching it, it was the testosterone level of an 80-year-old man and I was in my 30′s and I was like, ‘I shouldn’t be having levels like this at this point,'” Cordo said.

But before rushing to put him on hormone replacement therapy, Cardiologist Dr. Adam Splaver called for further testing which revealed a small tumor on the pituitary gland in his brain.

“It’s important when you have a low testosterone that you check for all possible causes because a small subset of patients could have a brain tumor which they would not know of unless they check,” Splaver said.

The doctor ordered a brain scan after learning Cordo’s late father also had a pituitary tumor.

“The prognosis is generally good if you catch it early. If you catch it late it can cause visual disturbances, loss of vision as well as destroy the rest of the pituitary gland, which is vital for health and wellness,” Splaver said.

Cordo was put on testosterone replacement but because hormone therapy can increase the risk of cancer, he now goes in for regular screenings and lab work.

“It’s scary thinking you have something in your head but then you look at it and realize it’s something you can live with and just check it every so often,” Cordo said.

Exercise and avoiding alcohol are two simple things men can do to protect their testosterone levels naturally without the risks of hormone replacement therapy.