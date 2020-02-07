Heart disease is serious threat to South Florida women

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Did you know that one in three women will be diagnosed with heart disease during her lifetime? In fact, heart disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. That’s a third of mothers, sisters and friends.

The American Heart Association (AHA) isn’t sitting idly by. The organization launched Go Red For Women to raise awareness and significantly reduce the alarming numbers. Today is National Wear Red Day.

“Our goal is to empower the women in our community to take action towards living healthier lives, while providing them with the resources they need,” said Jennifer Campbell, executive director of AHA. “National Wear Red Day is a visual representation at a local and national level of the year-round efforts of our fight against women’s #1 killer, cardiovascular disease.”

The AHA claims 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through modest changes to diet and lifestyle. It says that in order to prevent, treat and beat heart disease and stroke, women should be aware of the following:

· Family history.

· Five key personal health numbers. These are: Total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

· Exercise regimen. Are you moving more, eating smart and managing your blood pressure?

In addition, the AHA says that heart disease and stroke symptoms can present differently in women compared to men. As with men, women can experience chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely than men to experience shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting and back or jaw pain.

The warning signs for a stroke can be remembered with the acronym F.A.S.T. The letters stand for:

· Facial dropping

· Arm weakness

· Speech difficulty

· Time to call 911

The American Heart Association is the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. If you’d like more information about the organization and its Go Red for Women campaign, visit https://www.goredforwomen.org/.