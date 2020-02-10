Reducing your risk of pre-term labor

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A caution for mom’s-to-be: Some common over-the-counter herbs, supplements and medications could increase the risk of pre-term contractions or miscarriage.

Doctors say women should avoid hibiscus tea, laxatives, ibuprofen and essential oils like sage, cinnamon and cloves.

“The first 6 weeks of the pregnancy are actually the most critical time period in terms of development, so that’s the time we want to pay the most attention in terms of the things we’re exposing ourselves to, ingesting and focusing on whatever types of supplements or medications you may be taking or might have been taking either prior to the pregnancy or in the early stages of the pregnancy,” said Ob-Gyn Dr. Nigel Spier.

Spier said dehydration can also cause pre-term contractions, so be sure to drink plenty of water.