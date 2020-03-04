Gov. Ron DeSantis provides update on coronavirus cases in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the coronavirus cases in Florida.

Shortly after he spoke, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed at the White House that a 10th American has died from the outbreak.

Florida officials reported Tuesday that a third person in the Sunshine State tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus that appears to be spreading across the United States.

Two of the cases have been confirmed while the third case is awaiting confirmation from federal health officials.

The most recent patient is the sister of the woman whose infection had previously been confirmed. Both had been traveling together in Italy.

Meanwhile, Florida health officials also expressed frustration that New York officials didn’t inform them of the infection of a New York patient who had traveled to Miami. Florida learned about the case through the news media.

According to Pence, a little more than 100 Americans have contracted COVID-19.

DeSantis stressed during Wednesday’s news conference that the risks in Florida remain low, although people should continue to take common sense precautions, including washing their hands frequently, not touching their eyes, mouth or nose and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.