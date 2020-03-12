Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss coronavirus developments during Miami stop

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the latest developments on the coronavirus cases in Florida.

DeSantis will be speaking at 11:30 a.m., along with health officials at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State.

The cases include a 57-year-old man in Lee County, a 65-year-old man in Broward County and a 61-year-old man in Broward County.

Health officials said the 61-year-old man’s case is travel-related and is associated with Port Everglades.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

It’s unclear whether the other two cases are travel-related.

There are 26 patients in Florida who have currently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the health department.