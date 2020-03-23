Nearly half of Florida’s COVID-19 cases are in South Florida

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to stay home and not panic about the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected at least 1,000 people across the state and killed 12.

Nearly half the state's positive cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

DeSantis held a news conference Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where a drive-thru testing site opened for first responders and health care workers only.

On Monday, the site will be available for testing members of the public who are 65 and older, and who have symptoms of the illness.