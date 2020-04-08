Girl who inspired Charlotte’s Web marijuana oil dies of complications with coronavirus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families of children with similar health problems to Colorado for treatment has died, according to the non-profit organization founded by her mother.
No cause of death was given for Charlotte Figi, 13, in the Facebook announcement from the non-profit group Realm of Caring. However, a post on her mother’s Facebook page said Charlotte was recently hospitalized because she had not recovered from a virus that had hit her whole family.
Charlotte Figi, the inspiration and namesake for Charlotte's Web CBD oil used for seizures, has passed away. She succumbed to COVID-19 after a fight in intensive care.
Calls to relatives and the foundation for additional details, and whether Charlotte had the coronavirus, were not immediately returned Wednesday.
“Some journeys are long and bland and others are short and poignant and meant to revolutionize the world. Such was the path chosen by this little girl with a catastrophic form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome,” the announcement from Realm of Caring said.
At age 5, Charlotte suffered as many as 300 grand mal seizures a week, used a wheelchair, went into repeated cardiac arrest and could barely speak.
At age 5, Charlotte suffered as many as 300 grand mal seizures a week, used a wheelchair, went into repeated cardiac arrest and could barely speak.
Charlotte Figi died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus. She was 13. Living with Dravet's syndrome, a rare form of debilitating epilepsy that affects young children and suffered hundreds of small seizures a day from the time she was 3 months old. By the age of 5, Charlotte struggled with walking, and couldn't feed herself, and used a feeding tube. Her mother, Paige Figi had heard of the possibility of treating seizures with cannabis, and connected with Colorado's Joel Stanley who, along with his brothers, had helped developed a strain of cannabis rich in CBD. In honor of Charlotte, The Stanley Brothers created the CBD strain Charlotte's Web. Charlotte's seizures dramatically decreased, and quality of life came back to her daughter. She was featured in Dr. Sanjay Gupta's 2013 documentary WEED. Last month, it was announced by the family that Charlotte had been off her feeding tube for 5 years.
With doctors out of ideas, her mother Paige Figi began calling medical marijuana shops. Her symptoms largely disappeared after she began taking an oil infused with a strain of marijuana with low THC, the drug's psychoactive ingredient.
The oil's name was changed to Charlotte's Web.
Her success led other families with children suffering from seizures to move to Colorado Springs before marijuana was more widely legalized in the United States.
