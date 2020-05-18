Epilepsy Florida hosts month-long virtual fundraiser

MIAMI – With COVID-19 forcing social distancing, nonprofits have had to find creative ways to fund raise and Epilepsy Florida is no exception.

The organization, which is dedicated to supporting Floridians living with epilepsy and seizures, is hosting its first statewide virtual walk for Epilepsy.

The event is taking place now through May 26.

“Through this virtual walk, we remain committed to the epilepsy community of Florida, providing real help for individuals living with epilepsy, their families and caregivers," said Karen Basha Egozi, president and CEO of Epilepsy Florida. "We appreciate any and all support to help the 426,000 Floridians affected by this disorder.”

The fundraising walk offers free registration and flexibility on how supporters can participate. They can choose to walk, dance, run and/or raise much needed funds through their personal Facebook page or Epilepsy Florida’s website.

Supporters can also create a video showcasing their creativity and spirit.

An award ceremony via Zoom will be held on May 31 to recognize the best statewide video and most spirited group.

Epilepsy is a common neurological condition that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with at some point in their lives. It is a disorder more people live with than autism, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy combined.

All funds raised through the virtual walk will be invested in Epilepsy Florida’s local area programs, as well as statewide advocacy and educational efforts. Last year, the organization’s walk-a-thon events raised $439,000 in benefit of Floridians impacted by epilepsy.

For more information, and to register or make a donation, visit https://www.epilepsyfl.com/walk-the-talk-for-epilepsy/.