Study: Some COVID-19 patients may experience delirium, confusion, agitation

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe cases may experience delirium, confusion and agitation, CNN reported.

The finding was discovered by researchers in a new review of studies published Monday.

According to the study, long-term psychiatric problems after battling the virus will likely not occur in the majority of patients, but more research is still needed.

"Our analysis of more than 3,550 coronavirus cases suggests that most people will not suffer from mental health problems following coronavirus infection," coauthor Jonathan Rogers, a Wellcome Turst clinical doctoral fellow at University College London, told CNN in a statement.

The study was published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry. It “looked at 72 different studies on two historical coronaviruses, as well as current studies on Covid-19, trying to hone in on any links between the diseases and psychiatric problems,” CNN reported.

Researchers have some theories about why mental health problems might have occurred after patients battled COVID-19 or other coronaviruses, like MERS and SARS.

According to researchers, some cases “might be directly related to the virus, like an immune response. But patients could also have ‘concern about the outcome of their illness, stigma and amnesia or traumatic memories of severe illness,’” CNN reported.

Researchers say mental health problems could also arise during an epidemic, regardless if someone has been exposed to the virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not list agitation on its COVID-19 symptoms list, but the CDC states that its list “is not all possible symptoms.”

The most common symptoms linked to the novel coronavirus include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC confirms that some less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

The CDC also states on its website that some “emergency warning signs” of the virus include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, the inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips or face.

The CDC warns to not only go by its list but to contact “your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.”