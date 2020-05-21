Cleveland Clinic Florida begins new coronavirus clinical trials

WESTON, Fla. – Along with clinical trials into the use of convalescent plasma, Cleveland Clinic Florida is now launching two new clinical investigations that could potentially help COVID-19 patients.

The hospital is testing the use of Vitamin C and Zinc to see if they shorten the duration and type of symptoms, and prevent the hospitalizations of patients with the virus.

Participants, who must be 18 years of age or older, not pregnant and in good health, will be given the supplements within 48 hours of a positive test and then monitored for two weeks.

The goal is to enroll 520 participants in the study.

The hospital is also conducting a study on an antibody medication specifically for COVID-19 patients who’ve suffered a heart attack to see if it can prevent further damage to the heart.