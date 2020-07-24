2 Broward Health community health centers to provide free immunizations, low-cost physical exams

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Broward Health community health centers are providing free immunizations and low-cost physical examinations to children in need ahead of the start of the school year.

To be eligible, children must be between the ages of 4 and 18, are uninsured, have Medicaid or identify as Native American or Alaska Native.

“It’s vital that all children are properly immunized against infectious diseases to safeguard their health and well-being,” said Margaret Lott, M.D., pediatrics, Broward Health Physician Group. “Through Mobilize to Immunize we’re able to provide, in many cases, lifesaving care to some of our most vulnerable children.”

Immunizations provided by Broward Health Community Health Services caregivers include those against infectious and life-threatening diseases such as whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza, Hepatitis B and polio. Human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccinations will also be provided in partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Immunizations and physicals are being offered from July 27 to Aug. 21 at the Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center at 200 NW Seventh Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, and the Broward Health Pompano Pediatric Primary Care Center at 601 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach.

Appointments will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 954-755-7400.