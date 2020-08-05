‘Babies Face Back’: Doctor’s rendition of ’90s rap song hilariously nails car seat safety

A passionate pediatric doctor nailed a redo of a popular ‘90s rap song by adding her own lyrics about car seat safety and the internet has been singing along.

Dr. Kate Cook might want to keep her day job (hey, it’s an important one!), but we can sure appreciate her hilarious rendition of “Baby Got Back.”

“I’d like to apologize to my children and anyone with any sort of musical ability for what I’m about to do,” Cook says before she begins rapping.

Babies Face Back FINAL-_2 from Norman Regional Health System on Vimeo.

Cook’s “Babies Face Back” is pretty entertaining, and she touches on car riding safety for all kids, but she wants to get an important message across to parents everywhere: Keep your babies rear-facing in their car seat for as long as possible.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated their recommendations on car seats, focusing on less on an age and more on the height and weight of a child when transitioning between seats,” Cook says in the video between her rapping abilities. “Most kids are able to ride rear-facing much longer than 2, and it’s really the safest way for them to ride.”

Cook gets help in her music video from Normal Fire Department, Normal Police Department and Norman Regional EMSSTAT.

“It can be confusing for parents when the recommendations keep changing, but we know they want to have the correct information, so they can keep their kids as safe as possible. We thought this would be a fun way to give them that,” Cook said on Normal Regional Health System's website.

In its latest published recommendations on car seats, the AAP recommends:

Infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car safety seat as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat. Most convertible seats have limits that will allow children to ride rear-facing for 2 years or more.

Once they are facing forward, children should use a forward-facing car safety seat with a harness for as long as possible, until they reach the height and weight limits for their seats. Many seats can accommodate children up to 65 pounds or more.

When children exceed these limits, they should use a belt-positioning booster seat until the vehicle’s lap and shoulder seat belt fits properly. This is often when they have reached at least 4 feet 9 inches in height and are 8 to 12 years old.

When children are old enough and large enough to use the vehicle seat belt alone, they should always use lap and shoulder seat belts for optimal protection.

All children younger than 13 years should be restrained in the rear seats of vehicles for optimal protection.

Click here to learn more about the latest recommendations.