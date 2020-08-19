Kids can get free COVID-19 tests through UHealth program

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Free COVID-19 testing is expanding this week through a special free program focused on community outreach.

The pediatric mobile clinic from the University of Miami Health System will be in Elizabeth Virrick Park in Coconut Grove from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday. After that, it will be at the Church of the Open Door, 6001 NW 8th Avenue, Miami.

Specialists with the unit have the capacity to test anywhere from 200 to 400 children and young adults per day.

”As we get ready for the kids to go back to virtual school and get prepared for being out in the community we want them to have a free mind and be okay about this situation rather than being worried about the virus,” said Maria Ferraris, Project Manager.

Parents are grateful for the opportunity to get their kids checked.

”The reason we came is that my kids had it; they tested positive, so we hope now they test negative,” said Eglys Gutierrez, who arrived at the site with her sister and their children.

Testing is open to a wide age range from newborns to 20 year olds.

While appointments are recommended, the mobile team said they can accommodate walk-ins if you’re in the area.

Call (305) 243-2059 to make an appointment.

Check the information and schedule here.

In more COVID-19 news, researchers continue to debate the impact of weather on the virus.

The U.S. has seen its most cases during this hot humid summer, and Florida is no exception, even though many experts thought this was not a positive environment for the virus.

The latest findings offer an explanation: areas with tropical weather have, in the past, had higher levels of influenza transmission when rainfall was high.

If COVID-19 is seasonal, the study’s authors say that won’t likely be established until 2021 or 2022, after the pandemic wanes.