Concerns growing over COVID-related heart issues in athletes

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Recent studies have shown an alarming number of cases of a condition called myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, in people who test positive for coronavirus but no long have symptoms of the disease.

Dr. Ralph Levy, Medical Director of Structural Heart Disease at the Memorial Cardiac and Vascular institute said this raises concerns particularly among athletes.

”The question is we don’t know who has it, we don’t see any obvious signs of it and athletes will perform at high levels with this and could have something called sudden cardiac death,” Levy said.

Data shows that about 20 percent of cases of sudden cardiac death in athletes are related to myocarditis.

Levy said it’s vital that athletes undergo screening and testing before returning to play and that in severe cases of inflammation, they may not be able to resume their sport.

Seafood surprise

If you love seafood, this news may be hard to swallow.

New research suggests that micro plastics have invaded the food chain to a greater extent than previously documented.

The study found that based on the average size of a serving of seafood, someone could be ingesting up to 30 milligrams of plastic depending on the type of seafood they’re consuming.

A grain of rice weighs about 30 milligrams.

Scientists have previously found micro plastics in sea salt, beer, honey and bottled water.