Surgeon general’s disclosure puts spotlight on melanoma

MIAMI – According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incidences of melanoma has doubled during the past three decades and just recently U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams acknowledged his wife has the disease.

Although melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, experts say advancements have been made in treatment.

“We are able to treat some of the mutations that drive the growth of melanoma by using targeted immunotherapy agents which use your immune system rather than chemotherapy, which can also affect normal cells,” said Dr. Jose Lutzky, with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Florida has the second highest rate of melanoma in the country, which underscores the importance of wearing sunscreen every day, rain or shine.