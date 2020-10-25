Study examines Alzheimer’s disease and ethnicity

MIAMI, Fla. – Researchers at the University of Miami have identified new gene risks for Alzheimer’s Disease among African-Americans.

While there are similarities across populations, a recent study specifically analyzed data collected from over 8,000 African-Americans.

“This is important because we are trying to determine the biologist and get a better understanding of the biology. By studying all populations we can see how the genetics differ, or are similar, across populations and this will give us a better idea of what’s going on with the biology and hopefully develop better treatments for everyone,” said lead study author Dr. Brian Kunkle.

Kunkle said increasing participation in the study, which can be accessed by calling 1-877-686-6444 or emailing ad-hihg@miami.edu is the key to increasing understanding about the impact of Alzheimer’s in different population groups.

In other health news, a recent study suggests that people with Type-2 diabetes might be able to reduce their mortality risk by drinking coffee and green tea.

Researchers found that drinking 2 or more cups of coffee and 4 or more cups of green tea each day significantly reduced mortality rates by 40% in more in people surveyed over a five-year period.

Because the study was observational, it’s not possible to prove that green tea and coffee reduce the odds of dying, only that consuming these beverages is associated with lower odds.

The study didn’t account for other lifestyle factors that might contribute to lowered risk.