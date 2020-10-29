World Stroke Day highlights risk at any age

KENDALL, Fla. – Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, which is the leading cause of serious long term disability in America.

While stroke is rare in young people, Dr. Italy Linfante, an interventional radiologist with the Miami Neuroscience Institute, said it can be especially devastating because the initial warning signs are often overlooked.

“Number one, in the beginning when an artery is blocked, a young person, especially a 20 year old, can compensate so the symptoms might be very mild in the beginning but this compensatory mechanisms won’t last. Eventually this mechanism will fail and when it failed the consequences are worse in a younger patient,” Linfante said.

Also in today’s health news, leg cramps are a common problem that have some simple solutions.

That’s because leg cramps can be caused by deficiencies in vitamins and minerals including Vitamin B-1, B-12, Vitamin D, Magnesium and Potassium.

But before you “self-diagnose” leg cramps and possible causes, visit with a physician for full testing to understand if a vitamin or mineral deficiency is the root cause.