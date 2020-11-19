Upcoming Alzheimer’s walk underscores need for treatment advancements

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Mabel-Faye Solomon was a bright, active retired teacher who loved to dance and she was the light of her daughter Michelle’s life.

“My mom was my best friend. She could walk into and room and everyone would just take to her. She was very personable, very full of life,” Solomon said.

That all began to fade when a series of mini-strokes left her mom with vascular dementia and Solomon was thrown into the role of being her primary caregiver.

“I didn’t know where to turn, so I found the 800-Alzheimer’s number and I called them and they told me about support groups but there was something more to it, like there was somebody else out there,” Solomon said.

Solomon herself became that “somebody else” by serving as the mission chairperson for the Broward Walk to end Alzheimer’s for the past 5 years.

“The money we raise, like they say, goes for a lot of services and for a cure,” she said.

Though her mom lost the battle with dementia last year, Solomon remains committed to helping others.

“I don’t want anybody to have to be their mothers’ memory,” she said.

The Broward Walk To End Alzheimer’s is being held virtually this year with a virtual stage that you can log in and watch ceremonies starting at 9 a.m . on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Then, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. , there is a safe and socially distanced drive thru Promise Garden that will be set up near the Don Taft University Center at Nova Southeastern University and the public is invited.

Click here to see the Walk Day Agenda for Saturday, Nov. 21 starting at 9 a.m. WPLG’s Kristi Krueger is the emcee for the opening ceremonies.

Find our more about the Broward Walk by clicking here.

For anyone who needs help or support for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.