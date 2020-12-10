Study finds losing weight no more difficult with age

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Contrary to what many believe, a new study finds that weight management is not more difficult as we age.

An obesity program conducted at a British hospital found that people both young people and those older than age 60 could benefit from exercise and diet when it comes to shedding pounds.

An added benefit for older adults is that maintaining a healthy weight reduces other health risks, including osteoarthritis and even mood disorders.

And when it comes to the foods we eat, dried fruit often gets a bad rap, but it actually has many health benefits.

Cleveland Clinic Registered Dietician Candace O’Neill said many people steer away from dried fruit believing it’s high in sugar, but they forget other factors such as fiber, minerals and nutrients, along with something called the Glycemic Index.

“We actually know that dried fruit, depending on the variety, has a low to medium glycemic index, so the blood sugar response is not going to be as high as you may think it’s going to be,” she said.

To balance things out, O’Neil said it’s wise to pair dried fruit with a protein like nuts, which is commonly found in a trail mix -- just avoid the candy versions.