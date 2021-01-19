Drug shows promise in treating Alzheimer’s

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In spite of years of research, treatments for Alzheimer’s disease have not been promising, until recently.

Dr. Hazel Wiley with the Memory Disorder Center at Broward Health North said a small clinical trial showed a reduction in amyloid plaques in the brain, a key component of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’re very excited that there is a drug that appears to be promising in Phase 2, and there is still a lot of research that has to be done, but to know that there is something that is promising that can change the course of this disease that affects 5 million Americans currently is very exciting,” she said.

Wiley underscored that many other drugs have tried, and failed, to achieve the same result and that this current Phase 2 trial was very small.

The study still needs to move on Phase 3 human trials in order to be considered for approval by the Food & Drug Administration, which could take at least 2 years.

CBD for better skin?

Data on the benefit of CBD oil continues to expand, concluding now evidence that it could be helpful in treating a variety of skin conditions.

Due to its potential anti-inflammatory properties, some health experts believe it could be used topically to treat acne, eczema, psoriasis, and even the appearance of aging, including wrinkles

The cannabis plant may also contain antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, which could be useful in treating skin infections.