Experts say compliance, not climate, may play greater role in COVID-19 spread

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The latest research into peaks of cases of COVID-19 is pointing more to relaxed control measures than changes in the weather.

Researchers at Princeton University found while there have been spikes in the virus in the northern hemisphere this winter, they estimated that effective safety precautions — including wearing facial coverings — can override climate conditions, particularly in the warmer months leading up to colder weather.

Even though COVID-19 is more stable in cold, dry conditions, the study’s lead author found that lax control measures play the biggest role in the spread of the virus.

Work-from-home health

With so many people working from home, slumped over their laptops and computers for hours on end, it’s leading to poor posture and potential health problems.

“If your body falls into a slumped posture then you have less ability to expand your lungs so your functional lung capacity goes down so you have less oxygen flowing throughout your body you have less oxygen going to the brain, that makes you less sharp, it makes you age faster,” said Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, head of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care in the greater New York City area.

Poor posture can increase stress, which has the potential to lead to depression and it also weakens bones and muscles, increasing the risk of pain and injury.

Health experts say doing regular chest and pelvis stretches can help alleviate some of the problems caused by poor posture.

But the best approach is always prevention, which means routinely reminding yourself to sit up straight.