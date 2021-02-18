Doctors learn more about systemic effects of COVID-19

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Dr. Leon Maratchi with Gastro Health said that 53% of patients who have COVID-19 in the hospital have at least one G.I. symptom and 32% of all COVID patients, regardless of the severity of the illness, were also affected.

“Researchers have done some good work on this and we’ve found that the same receptor that is on the lining of our lungs, which is called the Ace 2 protein, is also found in the G.I. tract, so the virus has a spike protein that attaches to the ace protein on the lining of both our lungs and our gastrointestinal tract and enters the cells that way, sort of like a lock and key,” Maratchi said.

Maratchi said it’s also been found that patients who have G.I. symptoms with COVID-19 typically have a more severe disease than patients without gastrointestinal issues.

And a recent study published in JAMA Cardiology suggested that people who become infected with the coronavirus may experience heart issues, even with mild illness, including young adults.

Ad

In patients with underlying cardiac conditions, the illness has been shown to increase the likelihood of needing intubation.