Local 10 editorial: Do not let your guard down; we are not out of the clear just yet

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A group of Americans who want to protect their health but are hesitant about getting vaccines, and are now especially with the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, are labeled “the movable middle,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS officials said they are taking steps to increase public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines while reinforcing basic prevention measures, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

In mid-January, 58 percent of Americans said that they would get vaccinated against COVID-19 if the vaccine were available to them, according to polling from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. But another 31 percent said they would not get vaccinated, and an additional 8 percent of Americans were unsure about rolling up their sleeves for the shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people may have previous experiences that affect their trust and confidence in the health system.

The CDC offers this advice to individuals in helping to build vaccine confidence. When the vaccine is offered to you, make visible your decision to get vaccinated and celebrate it. Post on social media and tell friends and family about your decision.

Local 10 News is also encouraging its viewers to not let your guard down as there are still dark days ahead of us.

We urge you to continue to wear your mask, social distance and follow CDC guidelines to keep you and your families safe.

And when it’s your turn to get the vaccine, make an appointment and get the shot. Vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. Getting the population vaccinated is the only way we will finally beat this pandemic.

Please stay safe and we will get through this together.

