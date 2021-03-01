Rare Disease Day highlights need for greater awareness

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Sunday, Feb. 28, is designated Rare Disease Day and a South Florida family hopes sharing their story can help lead to funding for expanded research into beneficial treatments or even potential cures.

When Jeff and Jennifer Fuller welcomed their first child -- a daughter named Victoria -- everything seemed fine.

“She was born full term, healthy, never had any problems when she was born, so to me she was the perfect child, everything was good,” said Jennifer Fuller.

But around the age of 2, Jeff and Jennifer noticed Victoria was having problems speaking.

“She was not talking as much, so we got her in early intervention, speech, but then it seemed like she was never catching up,” Jennifer said.

And the decline continued.

“Out of nowhere she went from saying full sentences to nothing at all,” Jennifer said.

“It’s just frightening. We couldn’t figure out what was wrong,” Jeff added.

A year ago, the Fullers went to see a neurologist, who, in turn sent them to a geneticist.

That’s when Victoria was diagnosed with a rare condition called Sanfilippo Syndrome, which causes toxins to build up in the brain.

“She’s already lost her speech, she will lose the ability to walk and talk and swallow in the future and it’s a terminal disease,” Jennifer said through tears.

Last June, the family flew to Spain in hopes of getting Victoria into a clinical trial for a medicine to treat Sanfilippo Syndrome, but she didn’t qualify.

“A little hopes and dreams shot with that one, but we’re hoping there might be new medical opportunities on the horizon,” Jeff said.

The Fullers hope that sharing their story will help encourage more focus and funding for rare diseases.

“We’re trying to raise awareness not only for her but for all her Sanfilippo brothers and sisters for a cure, or at least some hope in our future to slow down the progression,” Jennifer said.

The couple was unaware that they both carry a mutant gene which creates a risk of having a child with Sanfillipo Syndrome.

Their 2-year-old son Nicky also carries the gene but has tested negative for the disease.