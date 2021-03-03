Doctors find wearing masks can cause vocal cord strain

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Wearing masks is undoubtedly a vital way to protect against COVID or any virus but constantly wearing facial coverings is also leading to a secondary issue: vocal cord strain.

“What can happen is they start developing vocal fatigue, vocal strain and even muscle tension that can lead to hoarseness and difficulty with speaking,” said otolaryngologist Dr. Laura Dominguez, Director of the Cleveland Clinic Weston’s Voice Center.

She said simple things like increasing hydration, slowing the rate of speech and sucking on non-mentholated lozenges can ease irritation of the vocal chords.

And for people suffering from iron deficiency, adding simple ingredients to a smoothie drink could be beneficial.

Vegetables like spinach, kale and asparagus are all rick in iron and fruits, including oranges, grapefruit, strawberries, kiwi and guava all have high levels of Vitamin C, which can increase iron absorption.

For those who don’t care for ‘smoothies’ there are other dietary sources high in iron including oysters, mussels and chicken liver.

Tofu is also a healthy non-animal source of iron.