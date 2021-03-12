New guidelines on colon cancer screening released

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After several years of discussion and debate, The American College of Gastroenterology is officially updating the guidelines for colon cancer screening.

The recommendations state that screening should now start at age 45 rather than age 50 for people of average risk in light of data gathered over the past decade.

While rates have declined in people over 50, they’ve nearly doubled in those ages 20 to 49, and those born around 1990 have twice the risk of colon cancer.

Since the recommendations were last updated in 2009, there are now seven different screening modalities, several of which don’t involve a colonoscopy.

Also in today’s health news, experts continue to weigh in on the pros and cons of statin drugs, widely used to reduce cholesterol.

While the medication is considered safe and effective, approximately one percent of people on these drugs complain of muscle ache pain.

Researchers have found these side effects may be more likely to occur in people on antidepressants, and those who drink alcohol or certain juices.

Because these drugs have great potential benefit, doctors urge patients not to stop taking the medications without seeing a health professional to talk about lowering the dosage, trying a different statin or an alternative medication.