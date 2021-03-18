Experts highlight risks of excess alcohol intake

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Holidays like New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day often involve alcohol, including even binge or high intensity drinking, which can easily lead to alcohol poisoning.

“So when you’re thinking of somebody who’s had an overdose or alcohol poisoning as they may say, it’s not inhibiting, which means it’s stopping normal function of what your brain typically does, which is your heart rate, your breathing, your temperature,” said Dr. Alberto Augsten, a toxicologist with Memorial Healthcare.

Warning signs of alcohol overdose include mental confusion, difficulty remaining conscious, vomiting, seizure, clammy skin, difficulty breathing and loss of responses, such as gag reflex, which can lead to choking.

Alcohol overdose can also lead to permanent brain damage and death.