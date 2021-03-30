Experts issue warnings about prescribing multiple medications for dementia patients.

WESTON, Fla. – Neurologist Dr. Damon Salzman with the Cleveland Clinic in Weston said evidence showed that people age 65 and older should not simultaneously take three or more drugs that target the brain or central nervous system.

“The strategy that we use is to try to minimize the amount of medication that people use, especially in the elderly specifically because many of these medications can have negative side effects, so it may help their depression but it may also worsen their memory,” Salzman said.

A study by the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor found that almost 1-in-7 of the participants were taking three or more of these medications, many without good reason, despite experts’ warnings.

Researchers in Massachusetts have found that the new vaccines against COVID-19 are very effective in producing antibodies in pregnant and lactating women and the vaccines also pass protective immunity to newborns through both breastmilk and the placenta.

The study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology also found that side effects after vaccination were rare and that vaccination produced significantly higher levels of antibodies than natural infection with the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are more at risk for infection and complications from COVID.