Relief for people with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Shara Sexton is among the 29 million people in the U.S. suffering from chronic sinusitis and the problem was compounded by nasal polyps.

“Breathing through my mouth and not being able to breathe through my nose; if you would close my mouth I felt like I would suffocate,” she said.

“Virtually all patients with nasal polyps have chronic sinusitis because they physically obstruct the drainage patterns of the sinuses and don’t allow them to function normally,” said Otolaryngologist Dr. Richard Callari with Broward Sinus and Allergy Center.

While in some cases the polyps can be managed with medication, severe cases of aggressive polyps need to be surgically removed.

“Some patients will go through multiple surgeries in their lifetime because the polyps will grow back in a year, two years three years,” Callari said.

Callari is working with a less invasive procedure where patients are fitted with a tiny sinus implant called Sinuva

“It is specifically for patients who’ve had surgery already and the ethmoid sinuses have been opened up at one time and clean out of polyps,” Callari said.

The implant releases steroid medication directly to the sinuses and dissolves in about two months.

“It works right where it needs to work and is very effective at shrinking those polyps and getting them back to a place where they’re more manageable,” Callari said.

“I’m sleeping better, I have more energy, I can breathe through my nose and close my mouth completely it’s like amazing,” Sexton added.

The procedure is covered by most insurers. And like surgery, the benefits of the implant may be long lasting, or need to be repeated, depending on each patients’ response.