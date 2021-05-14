Strokes on the rise among younger Americans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke every year, and according to the National Stroke Association, the risk is on the rise for younger adults.

Marcella Reid was just 39 when she experienced back-to-back strokes four years ago.

On Thursday, Reid returned to Broward Health North to thank doctors and staff for saving her life.

“Because of my age I didn’t really think I was having a stroke, but you have to be vigilant, it can happen to anyone,” Reid said.

She is now on blood thinners to help reduce her risk of future strokes.

“It’s great to see patients get better, that’s the goal,” said Interventional Neurologist Dr. Riwan Lin. “We can’t predict to what extent they’re going to get better, but we certainly would like to give them every tool for them to get better.”