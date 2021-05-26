Free mammograms offered in South Florida

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A grassroots South Florida organization is helping women in need get free mammograms.

Thanks to a grant from the City of Coconut Creek, Tracy Posner, founder of BRCA Strong, will be able to provide the no-fee service to qualifying women.

“You know the stats keep rising and breast cancer doesn’t quarantine so why not make sure women are getting screened on a regular basis instead of prolonging that,” she said.

Posner, herself a breast cancer survivor, was motivated by data showing that 30% of women in South Florida do not undergo screening.

GeneisCare will be providing the mobile 3D mammograms and follow-up with each patient.

For more details on the June 5 event, call 954-695-2863 or 877-318-1349.

COVID hospitalizations drop

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 in all age groups continue to decline as the rate of vaccination increases.

Since the start of the year, data from the Cleveland Clinic is showing an 88% drop in admissions for people over the age of 75 and a 71% drop in admissions for those between the ages of 55-75.

And 99% of those coming to the hospital for COVID-19 from January to April of this year weren’t fully vaccinated.

Health experts are reminding the public that the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be safe and highly effective in all age groups studied so far.