Early-onset diabetes may raise risk of dementia-related disease

WESTON, Fla. – Researchers are discovering that the early onset of Type II diabetes may increase the risk of various forms of dementia later in life.

Dr. Damon Salzman, a neurologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston said that over time, increased blood sugar appears to affect the brain’s ability to function well.

“In addition, untreated diabetes, especially Type II diabetes, may also increase the risk of atherosclerosis or thickening of the blood vessels and this can also impede perfusion to the brain,” he said

Salzman said the study found the risk of dementia-type diseases increased 25% with early-onset diabetes.

Music for the brain

When it comes to supporting brain health, researchers have found music may be beneficial.

The focus of a new study found that actively making music can have a positive effect in people with mild cognitive impairment.

Researchers said future studies could examine whether a specific music-related activity, such as singing versus playing an instrument, could have a greater impact on brain function.