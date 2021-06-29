Researchers investigate possible risk factor for Parkinson’s

WESTON, Fla. – Osteoarthritis affects over 32 million American adults and a recent study suggests it can lead to more than just painful joint inflammation.

Dr. Nestor Galvez, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic Weston, said researchers in Taiwan have reported evidence that people with osteoarthritis are at greater risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

“It is presumed that having an inflammatory response is one of the reasons people develop Parkinson’s disease or that there is an inflammatory process going on and while it is true that there is an inflammatory process going around in the pathologically in the actual issue with Parkinson’s disease it is not certain yet if that would be the one and only cause and chances are it would be one of the many,” he said.

Galvez said the researchers didn’t take into account other potential risk factors for Parkinson’s disease, including smoking.

A look at weight loss pills

A systemic review of randomized research into weight loss supplements found that popping a pill won’t help you peel off the pounds.

While an estimated one-third of Americans say they’ve used dietary supplements in an effort to lose weight, the review, published in the journal Obesity, found no evidence of any measurable benefit from these products, and alternative therapies.

While the council for responsible nutrition, which represents the supplement industry, questions the validity of this latest research, a study author says the findings suggest the need for more rigorous evaluation of weight loss products.

An estimated 40% of Americans are considered obese, increasing their risk of diabetes, heart disease, cancer and premature death.