Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wplg logo

Health

Culinary medicine expanding in local hospitals

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Health
New study shows eating right could help combat cardiovascular disease
New study shows eating right could help combat cardiovascular disease

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally but recent research suggests that eating more whole grains could reduce that risk.

A study published in the journal, Nutrition, found that people who eat more whole grains are better to able to maintain their blood sugar and blood pressure which could in turn be beneficial to cardiovascular health.

Diabetes and hypertension are key risk factors for heart disease.

And the art of Culinary Medicine, which utilizes food to help treat disease, is expanding.

The Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center is now offering a plant-based diet to pediatric patients.

”More and more we are seeing patients and families that are looking for this option because they know it is healthier; they know it can prevent a lot of disease and inflammatory rich in fiber, antioxidants vitamins and minerals and that can be also an option for those kids while they’re in the hospital,” said Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Debora Duro.

Duro said the nutrients in plant-based diets help support the healing process.

Studies have shown that healthier eating through culinary medicine, at any age, is a cost effective way to address the prevalence of chronic disease in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter