Culinary medicine expanding in local hospitals

New study shows eating right could help combat cardiovascular disease

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally but recent research suggests that eating more whole grains could reduce that risk.

A study published in the journal, Nutrition, found that people who eat more whole grains are better to able to maintain their blood sugar and blood pressure which could in turn be beneficial to cardiovascular health.

Diabetes and hypertension are key risk factors for heart disease.

And the art of Culinary Medicine, which utilizes food to help treat disease, is expanding.

The Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center is now offering a plant-based diet to pediatric patients.

”More and more we are seeing patients and families that are looking for this option because they know it is healthier; they know it can prevent a lot of disease and inflammatory rich in fiber, antioxidants vitamins and minerals and that can be also an option for those kids while they’re in the hospital,” said Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Debora Duro.

Duro said the nutrients in plant-based diets help support the healing process.

Studies have shown that healthier eating through culinary medicine, at any age, is a cost effective way to address the prevalence of chronic disease in the U.S.