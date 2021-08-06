August marks hair loss awareness month

BOCA RATON, Fla. – While we’re busy enjoying time outdoors this summer, the sun’s ultraviolet rays can be wreaking havoc on our hair, causing damage that can lead to hair loss.

“The sun can affect our hair in a lot of different ways not only affecting the hair fiber but the hair follicle. The fiber that you see is fragile so UV radiation can degrade the cuticle, make it more prone to breakage, frizz, it can become more dull,” said hair loss specialist Dr. Alan Bauman.

He said U.V. radiation can also disrupt the hair follicle, leading to wispier, finer hair and hair loss.

Hats with a proper brim can protect both your hair and your face, and there are styling products that contain SPF to guard against the sun’s harmful rays.

Treating obesity through sweat?

In other health news, researchers are investigating a novel approach to treating obesity through sweat.

A study in mice found that boosting levels of an immune-signaling molecule could increase the secretion of calorie-rich sweat, inducing weight loss.

Adults who are overweight or obese are up to seven times as likely to develop chronic diseases that impact the quality of life and longevity.