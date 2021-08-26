COVID vaccine antibodies passed to breastfed infants, study finds

MIAMI – The breast milk of lactating mothers vaccinated against COVID-19 contains a significant supply of antibodies that may help protect nursing infants from the illness, according to new research from the University of Florida.

Dr. Rosana Rodriguez with South Miami OB/GYN Associates said women also pass antibodies from the vaccine onto their fetus and shouldn’t wait till after the baby is born to get vaccinated

“A lot of my patients have decided I’m going to get vaccinated after I deliver the baby, well perfect if you breastfeed it’s amazing because if you breastfeed you pass the immunities to the baby the problem is not every patient is able to breastfeed that’s why I’m encouraging them to get it during pregnancy so you can protect your baby,” she said.

With studies showing no risk to fertility from the vaccine, Rodriguez said women of childbearing age shouldn’t hesitate to get vaccinated regardless of their family plans.

Ad

Plant-based diets and heart disease

Eating a plant-focused diet during young adulthood is associated with a lower risk of heart disease in middle age.

The findings published in the journal of the American Heart Association followed a large group of participants over a 30 year period and found they were 61 percent less likely to develop cardiovascular disease.

A separate long-term study also found postmenopausal women also saw heart benefits from eating more of a plant-based diet, which researchers underscore does not mean vegetarian.