Federal funding focuses on youth mental health

MIAMI – Pediatric mental health experts are applauding a multi-million dollar federal funding effort to train primary care doctors in ways to help kids needing psychological support.

“Train the pediatricians, train the primary care people, train them to be aware because they’re the people that everybody sees right away and they trust,” said Miami psychiatrist Dr. Arthur Bregman.

Federal funds have also been earmarked to raise awareness about youth mental health issues and train school personnel to identify young people with emotional issues.

Alcohol and aging blood vessels

Also in today’s health news, drinking alcohol during adolescence to young adulthood is associated with early aging of the blood vessels.

The study, which focused on 17-to-24-year-olds, found that alcohol consumption led to arterial stiffening, which is a precursor to cardiovascular disease.

There was some indication that the more people drank, the more damage it caused.

Previous studies have also shown that smoking accelerates arterial stiffening, but quitting can help restore vascular health.