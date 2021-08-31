Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Health

Federal funding focuses on youth mental health

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Tags: Health
Mental health experts applaud millions of federal dollars committed to kids' psychological support
Mental health experts applaud millions of federal dollars committed to kids' psychological support

MIAMI – Pediatric mental health experts are applauding a multi-million dollar federal funding effort to train primary care doctors in ways to help kids needing psychological support.

“Train the pediatricians, train the primary care people, train them to be aware because they’re the people that everybody sees right away and they trust,” said Miami psychiatrist Dr. Arthur Bregman.

Federal funds have also been earmarked to raise awareness about youth mental health issues and train school personnel to identify young people with emotional issues.

Alcohol and aging blood vessels

Also in today’s health news, drinking alcohol during adolescence to young adulthood is associated with early aging of the blood vessels.

The study, which focused on 17-to-24-year-olds, found that alcohol consumption led to arterial stiffening, which is a precursor to cardiovascular disease.

There was some indication that the more people drank, the more damage it caused.

Previous studies have also shown that smoking accelerates arterial stiffening, but quitting can help restore vascular health.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter