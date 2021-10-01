Cloudy icon
FDA updates sunscreen rules to keep you safe

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

A recent order by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is intended to make it easier for consumers to identify key product information for both safety and efficacy.
BOCA RATON, Fla. – We all know the importance of wearing sunscreen to protect our skin against damage and cancer, and now the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken steps to make sure the product you buy has sufficient UVA protection.

A recent order by the agency is intended to make it easier for consumers to identify key product information for both safety and efficacy.

“Essentially there are a few points that have changed,” said dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz. “The first is that they want the highest SPF that will be marketed to be an SPF of 60. The second is formulations will be allowed to be created up to an SPF of 80 but that’ll be the top cut-off. The third main change is that for an SPF of 15 or higher they’re requiring manufacturers to include sun filters that allow that agent to be considered broad-spectrum.”

Fromowitz said titanium dioxide and zinc oxide continue to be considered the safest and protective sunscreen ingredients.

Para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) and trolamine salicylate will no longer be allowed in sunscreen, and the FDA is not permitting combination products such as insect repellant with sunscreen.

The FDA is still collecting data on chemical ingredients used in sunscreen which have been banned in some areas over concerns on environmental impact.

New blood pressure study

And a randomized study by researchers from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, found that supervised lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, can reduce blood pressure in people with resistant hypertension.

The study, published in the journal Circulation found that people who were monitored by a team of health professionals in a cardiac rehabilitation setting saw the most improvement.

The findings are considered an important first step towards larger and longer studies about the impact of lifestyle changes on blood pressure.

About the Authors:

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

