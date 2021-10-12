Technology improves surgical outcomes for breast cancer patients

“It allows the day of surgery for the patient to run much smoother," said Broward Health surgical oncologist Dr. Alia Abdulla.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Advancement in technology is leading to better surgical outcomes for breast cancer patients as well as less discomfort on the day of surgery.

Broward Health surgical oncologist Dr. Alia Abdulla injects a tiny magnetic “seed” into the breast to pinpoint the area of concern.

The procedure can be done up to 30 days in advance, rather than inserting a localization wire on the day of surgery.

“It allows the day of surgery for the patient to run much smoother. They no longer have to have two and maybe even three procedures in one day. They’re able to come in just for their surgery. They usually have much less anxiety and it’s much more comfortable for them, as well,” she said.

Abdulla said the Magseed localization device also allows for more precision, which she said means less breast tissue is removed during surgery and the outcome is more aesthetically pleasing.

Breast cancer awareness events

And as we move through the month of October, events surrounding breast cancer awareness and support continue to grow.

This weekend, the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Walk” kicks off at Bayfront Park.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the walk gets underway shortly after 9.

Funds raised from the event go to advocacy efforts and research.

For details on how to sign up for the walk, create a team and begin fundraising, visit Komen.org/MiamiWalk.

Also this Saturday, the Broward-based grassroots organization “BRCAStrong,” is spearheading an effort to provide 20 mammograms free of charge to underinsured and uninsured women.

All appointments must be scheduled in advance by visiting floridamobilemammography.com or by calling 877-318-1349.