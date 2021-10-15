Task force changes guidelines on aspirin use

“Now we’re thinking that the benefit of low dose aspirin is low and the risk of bleeding is higher so, therefore, people without heart disease just for prevention are no longer recommended to be taking a baby aspirin a day,” said Aventura cardiologist Dr. Leonard Pianko.

AVENTURA, Fla. – After years of recommending that middle-aged and older Americans consider taking low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force has decided the risks may greatly reduce, or cancel out the benefits.

Pianko said the new recommendation does not include people who have previously suffered a heart attack or stroke and are taking daily aspirin to prevent a subsequent cardiovascular event.

Cannabis for breast cancer patients

A recent survey finds that almost half of all breast cancer patients use cannabis.

Patients report using the drug to relieve the side effects associated with treatment such as pain, anxiety, nausea and insomnia.

Seventy-five percent said it was extremely or very helpful in alleviating symptoms.

Regarding safety, 74% of medical cannabis users said they felt the benefits outweighed the risks.

There are no human studies showing potential clinical implications of cannabis use during treatment.