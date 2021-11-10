Experts note health benefits of switch to standard time

"It’s pretty natural and ingrained in our brains to wake up to the sun,” said Cleveland Clinic Weston sleep specialist Dr. Samuel Gurevich.

WESTON, Fla. – After switching clocks back one hour this week to standard time, many people are reporting feeling more rested and alert.

Cleveland Clinic Weston sleep specialist Dr. Samuel Gurevich says there’s a simple reason why.

He said the shift allows for more daylight in the morning, and less at night, which is in line with the body’s natural circadian sleep-wake cycle.

“If you think historically many, many years ago where there was no access to clocks or an iPhone, or anything that tells you what time it is exactly, people used the sun as their clock and their schedule through the night and the day, and so it’s pretty natural and ingrained in our brains to wake up to the sun,” Gurevich said.

Studies have actually shown that darkness in the morning as a result of daylight saving time can be bad for public health.

It’s been linked to increases in depression, cancer and obesity, as well as diminished concentration, which can impact public safety and student performance.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and many other organizations have actually called for an elimination of daylight saving time, which has been endorsed by scientists and organizations across the globe.

COVID vaccine toolkit

Also in today’s health news, the U.S. Surgeon General has released a toolkit to help address misinformation about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The guide includes a checklist for identifying credible sources of information.

As of this week, the CDC reported that just over 58% of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Florida, that number is slightly higher with just over 60% of the state’s population now fully vaccinated.