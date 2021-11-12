UHealth offering free mobile vaccines for children

Kids 5 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI – With the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-to-11, UHealth is activating its pediatric mobile vaccination unit.

From Monday, Nov. 15, through Wednesday, Nov. 17, the “Shotz-2-Go” unit will be visiting various locations in the community.

On Monday, the unit will be at the Center For Haitian Studies, located at 8260 NE 2nd Ave., Miami from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids there will also get a special visit from “Sebastian the Ibis.”’

On Tuesday, “Shotz-2-Go” moves to Arch Creek Elementary School, located at 702 NE 137th St., North Miami, for vaccinations between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sabal Palm Elementary school at 17101 NE 7th Ave. in MIami will host the mobile unit from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more dates and locations visit, www.pediatricmobileclinic.com or call (305) 243-0461. No appointments necessary.

Ad

RELATED: Public schools in Broward and Miami Dade County offering vaccine. See the list.